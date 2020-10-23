Can't connect right now! retry
Prince William ‘unleashes wrath’ on Prince Charles over 'failing to live up to royal role'

Prince William has always been known to put his royal role ahead of everything else and it appears he expects the same of his father, Prince Charles.

The reason Prince William holds his father to such high expectations is because of their staggering differences. While Prince Charles spent most of his formative years separated from his mother, Prince William was awarded the chance to meet under her wing and thus grow up with a deep sense of duty.

According to royal author and historian Robert Lacey, Prince William intends to protect the monarchy at all costs, and as a result, he is not afraid to unleash his fury over anyone who threatens its prosperity, even if that person ends up being his own father.

In his book Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, the writer claims, "The prince's conversations in the Oak Room helped to turn the fragile schoolboy heading for a breakdown into a quite tough young man who would once be compared to a 'nightclub bouncer' protecting the standards of and entry to his highly exclusive royal club."

While Prince William's fiery side has been predominantly hidden from the public, he is reportedly 'no Sweet William.' Lacey believes, "Harry has freely confessed to his own blazing temper from time to time - and as for his elder brother he has proved no Sweet William when roused."

Even Duchess Camila was once left shell-shocked looking at Prince William’s "earth-shattering rows" and "ranting and raving” in the past.

