entertainment
Saturday Oct 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Boxer Amir Khan's house gets police visit after a mysterious call

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 24, 2020

The UK police had reportedly visited boxer Amir Khan's residence following a call about a man 'behaving aggressively' at the sprawling property in Bolton.

According to Daily Mirror, the police swooped to the scene after receiving a call about a man 'behaving aggressively' at the place where the boxing star resides.

The "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!" star reportedly lives at home with his wife Faryal Makhdoom and their kids — Lamaisah, Alayna and Muhammad Zaviyar — at their beautiful home in Greater Manchester.

A media outlet claimed that the police had confirmed they were alerted to the property.

It was also reported that the boxer initially feared the drop in from the police could delay filming on their new reality series, but this isn't the case.

Pakistani-origin Boxer Amir Khan is no stranger to the spotlight, having starred on many reality shows from 'Countdown' to 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' and 'Celebrity Juice'.

