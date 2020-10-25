Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Oct 25 2020
Prince William's life-altering chat with father Charles that made him fall in love Kate Middleton

Sunday Oct 25, 2020

Prince Charles' advice led to the start of Prince William's relationship with Kate Middleton

Prince William sought some crucial advice from his father, Prince Charles right before making a big life decision, which turned out to be great for his relationship with  Kate Middleton.

Had it not been for Charles, William might have never dated Kate and the two may not have been married today!

According to royal historian Robert Lacey, William was fed up with his 'boring' and lacklustre life in college.

As a freshman at St. Andrews in Scotland, Will almost dropped out and considered moving to Edinburgh because he was so bored.

It was then Prince Charles decided to have a serious talk with his son about his education prospects, as detailed by Lacey in his new book Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult.

According to Lacey, Will "had not anticipated quite how boring life in a small Scottish seaside town could be."

Charles' aides then got the older royal to "demonstrate more fatherly backbone" and encourage his son to stay at St. Andrews.

The Prince of Wales sat William down for a pivotal chat, that has so far shaped his future, and persuaded him to keep studying at the same college, something that led to the start of his relationship with Kate Middleton in the future.

About being unsure of studying at St. Andrews, William had earlier shared, "I don't think I was homesick, I was more daunted," he said, according to The Mirror.

"My father was very understanding about it and realized I had the same problem he probably had. We chatted a lot, and in the end we both realized—I definitely realized—that I had to come back."

