Sunday Oct 25 2020
Gigi Hadid shows off her slender post-baby body in new dazzling photos

Sunday Oct 25, 2020

Gigi Hadid, who welcomed her first child with partner Zayn Malik in September, flaunted her stunning post-baby body in her latest social media post.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old model posted a series of mirror selfies and wrote, “I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us- for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate.”

She also urged her fans to vote in the upcoming elections, saying “YOU HAVE A WEEK AND A HALF IF YOU’RE VOTING EARLY IM PROUD OF YOU.”

“IF YOU MAILED IN YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT I’M PROUD OF YOU. (&& if you dropped it off at your County’s Board of Elections Office or at an Early Polling Site I’m proud of you!!)”

Gigi went on to say, “IF YOU’RE GOING TO THE POLLS ON NOVEMBER 3RD I’M PROUD OF YOU. Whatever your PLAN, I’m proud of you; make sure you have one !!!”

She also shared the same mirror selfies in her Insta story.

In the dazzling photos, Gigi could be seen donning a 'VOTE' shirt while also flaunting her thin post-baby waist.

She also wore a pair of lovely yellow slacks in the glitter-filter photo, and touched her beautiful brown hair as it fell in front of her shoulder.

