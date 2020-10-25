Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton got an earful during pregnancy about family planning

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 25, 2020

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been hailed as the ultimate power couple as they live happily and are hands-on parents to three adorable children.

And while the Duchess of Cambridge is admired for her love for children, some people were not too happy about the royal pair expanding their family with one kid after the other.

Anne Green Carter Dillard, Executive Director of an organization called Having Kids, penned a fiery letter for Prince William and Kate Middleton when they were expecting their third child, Prince Louis.

The activist urged the couple to stop having kids and make more responsible family planning decisions.

Dillard claimed the two need to stop getting pregnant as “having a larger family raises compelling issues of sustainability and equity.”

“Of course, we know that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are certain to have wonderful lives, protected from the deprivations of poverty and the threat of environmental degradation. They will receive optimal amounts of care and attention, as well as the best possible education. But the same can’t be said of every future child,” she wrote.

“Rather than having a third or more children, families consider forgoing another child and taking part in the substantial resources saved to help a different family plan a fair start in life for their child.”

“The point is simply this: Family planning should be child-centered, and the Fair Start model is a serious move towards ensuring all children get the equal opportunities in life they deserve. And that they do so in a healthy, safe, and greener environment,” she wrote further.

After the letter was published, Kate and William confirmed weeks later that they were expecting their third child.

More From Entertainment:

Katy Perry picks Kate Middleton over Meghan Markle in style comparison

Katy Perry picks Kate Middleton over Meghan Markle in style comparison
Adele pokes fun at her own weight loss during SNL hosting

Adele pokes fun at her own weight loss during SNL hosting
Kanye West touches on painful manic episodes: ‘I’m trying to word it’

Kanye West touches on painful manic episodes: ‘I’m trying to word it’
Prince William, Kate Middleton profiting off Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit

Prince William, Kate Middleton profiting off Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit
Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney shares a cryptic message after recent scandal

Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney shares a cryptic message after recent scandal

Kevin Hart worries about turning into a ‘jaded dad’ after fourth baby’s arrival

Kevin Hart worries about turning into a ‘jaded dad’ after fourth baby’s arrival
Nicole Kidman makes comeback with Scandi-noir mini-series 'The Undoing'

Nicole Kidman makes comeback with Scandi-noir mini-series 'The Undoing'
Kelly Clarkson offers fans candid dating advice: ‘I don’t know if you want it’

Kelly Clarkson offers fans candid dating advice: ‘I don’t know if you want it’
‘James Corden should be cancelled if being mean is the criteria’: Eric Andre

‘James Corden should be cancelled if being mean is the criteria’: Eric Andre
Iggy Azalea confirms her split with boyfriend Playboi Carti, vows to raise her son alone

Iggy Azalea confirms her split with boyfriend Playboi Carti, vows to raise her son alone
Brad Pitt lends voice to Biden’s new campaign ad: ‘America is a place for everyone’

Brad Pitt lends voice to Biden’s new campaign ad: ‘America is a place for everyone’
Khabib Nurmagomedov's win over Justin Gaethje leaves Hira Mani overjoyed

Khabib Nurmagomedov's win over Justin Gaethje leaves Hira Mani overjoyed

Latest

view all