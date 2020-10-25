Can't connect right now! retry
Prince William, Kate Middleton hated ‘overshadowing’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

It is no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle basically left royal life high and dry, and according to a report by an inside source, Prince William and Kate Middleton are elated over this change. All because of the constant ‘overshadowing’ they had to endure while the Sussexes were part of the royal fold.

Royal author Robert Lacey spoke out about the Cambridge’s alleged delight over Prince Harry’s royal snub during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The author was quoted saying, “I talked to Ken Wolf, who was the bodyguard to Harry and William when they were little boys. And he said how William was always sort of jealous of the lovable rogue reputation that Harry had and the affection that he generated.”

With the alleged deep rooted jealously at play in Prince William’s mind , “There is certainly a school of thought that William and [his wife] Kate were not happy at the way in which these royal rock stars, Harry and Meghan, overshadowed them, and that they’re quite happy now to have seen them out of the country.”

Lacey also added, “There is a school of thought that it suits William very well for Harry and Meghan to be the scapegoats living abroad.”

