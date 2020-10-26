Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Oct 26 2020
'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic's wedding pictures at a glance: Actress was all smiles on her big day

Monday Oct 26, 2020

Esra Bilgic, who rose to new heights of fame with her role as Halime Sultan in historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul, tied the knot with Turkish football player Gokhan Tore in 2017 but their two years of marriage ended in ten minutes.

Esra, who got married to Tore in the presence of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, was looking gorgeous in her white bridal outfit.

She was all smiles on her big day as her wedding snaps perfectly depict her pleasure. Unfortunately, it could not continue as she hoped or dreamed and ended just two years after her marriage.

Esra is the epitome of beauty and her eye-catching looks always mesmerise her fans and friends. Have a look at her wedding photo session.

The Turkish star reportedly began dating Tore in 2014 and got married to him in 2017. Unfortunately, she got divorced with the player and the entire process took about only ten minutes.

Esra - who is now single after her divorce - is enthralling fans in new season of her hit Drama 'Ramo'.

Her dazzling looks in the drama attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.

Esra Bilgic has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV.

