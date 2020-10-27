Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Inspired by Khabib’s win, Hira Mani puts on boxing gloves and warns haters

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

"Don’t mess with me !!! Warna eik aye ga zor ka[will give you a tight punch]," Hira Mani wrote on Instagram. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/hiramaniofficial

Taking inspiration from Russia's recently retired mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, Pakistani actress Hira Mani recently shared on Instagram a picture of her in boxing gloves while donning a yellow jacket as she warned people "to be careful when they plan on messing with her".

"Don’t mess with me !!! Warna eik aye ga zor ka[will give you a tight punch]," the Yaqeen ka Safar starlet wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Don’t mess with me !!! Warna eik aye ga zor ka

A post shared by Syeda Hira Salman (@hiramaniofficial) on

Khabib announced his retirement from MMA, right after defeating United States’ Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on Sunday.

Following his announcement, Mani was actively seen sharing social media posts mentioning how overjoyed she felt seeing Khabib's spectacular performance during his last fight.

Read more: UFC 254 - Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje: Hira Mani rooting for Russian MMA fighter

In another Instagram post, she posted a few pictures of Khabib and mentioned her joy at the Russian fighter maintaining his undefeated record against his American challenger. 

Khabib had earlier said that he plans to train MMA fighters back in Russia in his post-fight career.

The legendary fighter retired with a professional record of 29-0.

