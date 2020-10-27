Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
By
Web Desk

‘Stranger Things’ season 4 will be bigger than ever, teases Natalia Dyer

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

As fans anxiously await the fourth season of the Netflix thriller Stranger Things to premiere, Natalia Dyer has come forth to amplify their suspense.

With the cast and crew of the show now back on sets following the coronavirus lockdown, it looks like the series will be making a banging return with more thrill and intense drama.

In an interview with Vogue, Natalia Dyer who plays Nancy Wheeler on the show dropped hints about what the upcoming season.

“Honestly, the scripts are great. I’m very excited. I’m excited for Nancy. Every time we end a season, we all think, ‘where is this going to go? Where can this possibly go?‘ Then we get the scripts for the next season and we’re, like, ‘Oh my god, wow, like, wow!‘”

“So, while I can’t say a lot, except that it’s going to be a while before it comes out, it will definitely be worth it. It’s going to be really big. It’s going to be big!” she said.

Creators of the show, Matt and Ross Duffer have also teased how they concluded the series in an earlier interview with Deadline.

“We like to look at each season as kind of its own complete story. We do have a pretty large mythology. I think when we were developing season one – and to Netflix’s credit, they sort of pressured us to make sure we had this mythology really hammered out – we had a 25-page sort of Stranger Things mythology that only maybe a small handful of people have seen,” they had said. 

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B claps back at haters shaming her for owning a Birkin collection

Cardi B claps back at haters shaming her for owning a Birkin collection
Selena Gomez explains why 2020 is her first time voting

Selena Gomez explains why 2020 is her first time voting

Inspired by Khabib’s win, Hira Mani puts on boxing gloves and warns haters

Inspired by Khabib’s win, Hira Mani puts on boxing gloves and warns haters
Celebs protest after Amy Coney Barrett's SCOTUS confirmation

Celebs protest after Amy Coney Barrett's SCOTUS confirmation

Jennifer Garner quashes pregnancy rumours: ‘Still not having more babies'

Jennifer Garner quashes pregnancy rumours: ‘Still not having more babies'
Queen Elizabeth's deliberate omission of key words that sparked rift with Meghan and Harry

Queen Elizabeth's deliberate omission of key words that sparked rift with Meghan and Harry

Marvel Cinematic Universe ropes in 'Star Wars' actor Oscar Isaac to play Moon Knight

Marvel Cinematic Universe ropes in 'Star Wars' actor Oscar Isaac to play Moon Knight

Nick Jonas overjoyed after 'AMAs 2020' nominates 'Jonas Brothers' in multiple categories

Nick Jonas overjoyed after 'AMAs 2020' nominates 'Jonas Brothers' in multiple categories

Anne Hathaway reveals she was pregnant throughout the filming of 'The Witches'

Anne Hathaway reveals she was pregnant throughout the filming of 'The Witches'
Scott Disick having a hard time absorbing KUWTK's unexpected end

Scott Disick having a hard time absorbing KUWTK's unexpected end

Ryan Phillipe stops morning jog mid-way to take a jab at Ellen DeGeneres

Ryan Phillipe stops morning jog mid-way to take a jab at Ellen DeGeneres

Prince William, Kate Middleton put up an ad for housekeeping staffer for royal abode

Prince William, Kate Middleton put up an ad for housekeeping staffer for royal abode

Latest

view all