Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry treated ‘harshly’ in royal fold due to Prince William's position

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

Prince Harry treated ‘harshly’ in royal fold due to Prince William's position

Royal fans are exceedingly well versed in the “harsh” royal tradition of treating the royal spare, as more of an outcast and a royal biographer believes the same occurred with Prince Harry, all orchestrated only to heighten Prince William’s marketability as the future king.

The allegation was discussed during the Pod Save the Queen podcast, during which royal author and historian Robert Lacey touched on this age-old royal behavior with Ann Gripper and Russell Myers

The author explained how he attempted to showcase the “royal system” at play in his book, all by focusing on the relationship dynamic between Prince Harry and Prince William.

Lacey was quoted saying, “I try to show in the book the way in which the royal system has treated these two boys in different ways.” As a result, "I would say William has been more kindly treated than Harry has been, but that has always been the fate of the spare.”

“Harry follows, sadly, in the tradition of Princess Margaret or Prince Andrew as number twos in the system, who are treated harshly by the logic of the royal system which actually favours the main bloodline.”

“When they are born and are young and children, the spare is always so close to the centre of things and it is their destiny, through life, to be pushed ever outwards.”

Lacey further elaborated upon his comment and before concluding, “In technical terms, of course, they go down the line of succession, from Harry being right next to William in the succession he is down to six, seven, eight or so.”

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana’s personality ‘snatched away’ by Prince Charles in the royal fold

Princess Diana’s personality ‘snatched away’ by Prince Charles in the royal fold
Demi Lovato exercises her right to vote for ‘change’, urges fans ‘nothing will change unless you take action’

Demi Lovato exercises her right to vote for ‘change’, urges fans ‘nothing will change unless you take action’
Reese Witherspoon not ruling out possibility of running for president

Reese Witherspoon not ruling out possibility of running for president
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Archewell charity ‘already underway’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Archewell charity ‘already underway’
Prince Harry looking to ‘renounce allegiance’ with Queen Elizabeth over ‘new life in US’

Prince Harry looking to ‘renounce allegiance’ with Queen Elizabeth over ‘new life in US’
Prince William dubbed ‘suitable’ replacement of Prince Harry in the royal marines

Prince William dubbed ‘suitable’ replacement of Prince Harry in the royal marines
Clooney's claim Prince Harry, Meghan Markle weren’t their friends

Clooney's claim Prince Harry, Meghan Markle weren’t their friends
Prince Harry serves legal warning to newspaper over ‘defamatory’ report

Prince Harry serves legal warning to newspaper over ‘defamatory’ report
Prince Andrew’s return unlikely as his royal future hangs in balance

Prince Andrew’s return unlikely as his royal future hangs in balance
Prince Harry warns UK to take a ‘long, hard look’ at itself

Prince Harry warns UK to take a ‘long, hard look’ at itself

Prince Harry assured Meghan Markle he would always put their relationship first

Prince Harry assured Meghan Markle he would always put their relationship first
Lady Gaga opens up on her ‘holistic’ self-care rituals

Lady Gaga opens up on her ‘holistic’ self-care rituals

Latest

view all