Tuesday Oct 27 2020
Reese Witherspoon not ruling out possibility of running for president

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

With most of the Hollywood celebrities using their platform for political awareness, some stars have even been considering a shift in their own career as well.

Reese Witherspoon hinted recently that she may be contemplating a presidential bid as well, though no sooner than 2040.

During a chat with Jason Bateman on the Smartless podcast, the Legally Blonde star said that while she has no plans of running for office in the near future, she doesn’t wish to rule out the possibility entirely.

"I mean, I wouldn't say never because I don't know where I'm going to be when I'm, you know, 65,” she said.

She went on to speak about the lack of female representation in US politics, saying: "I think we need better representation and balance.”

"Women are 50 percent of the population, but we're not 50 percent of the representation in government, which is bizarre, particularly when they're adjudicating over our bodies,” she added.

"And the lack of representation of people of color, who make up a large, almost majority of this country. What about balance, you know? Just yin and yang. Male, female balance,” she said. 

