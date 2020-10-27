Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
Camilla Parker Bowles hit with bread rolls before royal wedding to Prince Charles?

Despite being married for over 15 years now, there was a time when Camilla Parker Bowles was so unlinked by the masses that she allegedly got desecrated in broad daylight with bread rolls.

Camilla Parker Bowles, now known as the Duchess of Cornwall went to great lengths to hide her affair with the prince at the time. According to royal biographer Andrew Mortan, Prince Charles staged his nightly visits to Camilla with great care and methodical planning.

“Charles’ bodyguard was forced to accompany the prince on illicit nighttime visits to see Camilla, while his chef and butler were instructed to cook dinner even though they knew Charles would be out with his lover. Charles’ valet was instructed to mark up the TV listings guide to make it look like the prince had spent the night at home watching television.”

“When Charles broke his arm in a polo accident, his staff was responsible for listening to police radios to track Diana’s journey to the hospital, so they could get Camilla out of Charles’ room before the princess arrived.”

Even before Princess Diana was made aware of her husband’s illicit affair, a report by Express UK claims Camilla was hit with bread rolls while walking down the street.

Despite those rumors never having been confirmed, journalist Mary Braid believes, Silence and discretion are Camilla’s trademarks." After all "This is a woman who has endured without a whisper an avalanche of public insults, even a pelting with bread rolls by a customer in her local supermarket after Prince Charles told millions about their affair on television.”

