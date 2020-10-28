Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner mesmerises fans with her true beauty as she shares clips from a beach

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

Kendall Jenner flaunting her beauty in tiny outfits as she shared two clips from beach getaway celebration for sister Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday.

The reality star showed off her incredible fitness in two different outfits as she shared video from her time at the beach location.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the charming model shared the stunning videos, showing her in a tropical printed mini outfit as she sipped on a beverage in one clip, with a second clip showing off another tiny swimsuit.

The 24-year-old , who is seen sporting a multicolored top with matching string bottoms, wrote: 'The location is secret'.

Kendall and other family members recently returned to Los Angeles following a trip to an undisclosed private island to ring in Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday.

More From Entertainment:

George Clooney and Amal didn't know they attended Meghan Markle and Harry wedding

George Clooney and Amal didn't know they attended Meghan Markle and Harry wedding
Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney stuns fans with new video post

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney stuns fans with new video post
Emily Ratajkowski shares new snaps as she delights fans with pregnancy news

Emily Ratajkowski shares new snaps as she delights fans with pregnancy news
How many nepotism kids have been stabbed, raped and killed, asks Kangana Ranaut

How many nepotism kids have been stabbed, raped and killed, asks Kangana Ranaut
Shah Rukh Khan's surprising reply about Mannat leaves fans in awe

Shah Rukh Khan's surprising reply about Mannat leaves fans in awe
Johnny Depp's libel case ruling to be delivered on November 2

Johnny Depp's libel case ruling to be delivered on November 2
Camilla Parker Bowles took great pains to hide affair with Prince Charles

Camilla Parker Bowles took great pains to hide affair with Prince Charles

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to celebrate Thanksgiving with Archie, Doria Ragland in California

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to celebrate Thanksgiving with Archie, Doria Ragland in California
The worries keeping Prince William awake at night: report

The worries keeping Prince William awake at night: report
Prince William stole Prince Harry’s youth with his over protective attitude

Prince William stole Prince Harry’s youth with his over protective attitude
Indian actress stabbed thrice for refusing marriage proposal

Indian actress stabbed thrice for refusing marriage proposal
Princess Diana’s personality ‘snatched away’ by Prince Charles in the royal fold

Princess Diana’s personality ‘snatched away’ by Prince Charles in the royal fold

Latest

view all