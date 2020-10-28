Can't connect right now! retry
Iggy Azalea raising her son Onyx all alone? Rapper sets the record straight

Iggy Azalea states her child has had both his parents since day one

Iggy Azalea came forth clearing the air on the matter regarding being the only one looking out for son Onyx. 

Taking to Instagram, Azalea stated her child has had both his parents since day one.

"Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my son's father isn't part of his life but I've noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air," she said.

"Onyx," whose birth Azalea confirmed in June, "is so so loved by his dad & has always had both parents in his life from day 1," Azalea continued, concluding with a pink heart emoji.

Last weekend, the singer shared a series of cryptic messages wherein she hinted at a plausible split from Carti.

"You lost a real 1," she wrote in a post, followed by another in which she wrote, "People take loyalty for granted & that's why I'd rather be alone."

The Fancy hitmaker later clarified her messages, saying, "What I meant last night was that I'm raising my son alone & I'm not in a relationship."

Azalea had first confirmed the birth of her son on June 10.

"I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world," she announced.

