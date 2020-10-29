Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski break up after two months together

Brad Pitt and German model Nicole Poturalski's romantic journey came to an end just after two months of their whirlpool romance, according to report.

Brad Pitt, 56, and his 27-year-old girlfriend Nicole Poturalski have split, a source told Page Six.

The media outlet, citing source , claimed that Pitt and Poturalski - who have been in headlines since their cosy appearance together in August - are 'totally over. It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be.'

They were reportedly dating back in August, when the 56-year-old actor was seen heading with the married 27-year-old brunette to the French chateau Pitt shares with his estranged-wife, Angelina Jolie.

They were believed to have met in Germany at the trendy restaurant, Borchard, owned by Poturalski’s husband Roland Mary.

Poturalski and Mary — pictured together in Berlin this week — have an 'open marriage', a source had told the outlet, leaving Mary to be 'philosophical' about his young wife’s dalliance with the actor once named People magazine’s sexiest man alive, sources said.

While Pitt is a father of six kids with ex-wife Jolie — Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — Poturalski is also a parent, mom to a 7-year-old son, Emil.

Pitt is currently at home in LA and just voiced a campaign ad for Joe Biden.

He’s still in the midst of a custody battle with Jolie, who as Page Six confirmed on Wednesday, has parted ways with another of her lawyers, Priya Sopori.