Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 29 2020
By
Web Desk

George and Amal Clooney set the record straight about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rumour

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

George and Amal Clooney never made the claim against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Word on the street was that George and Amal Clooney had denied knowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle while attending their royal wedding back in 2018. 

However, the buzz has now been quashed as a representative of the power couple stepped forth to set the record straight about the story penned by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s sister, Rachel.

A spokesperson for the two denied that the couple ever made the claim against the Sussex pair.

As per Boris Johnson’s sister Rachel Johnson, the pair had been telling the guests at the wedding that they were anything but best buds with the bride and groom.

Johnson wrote for AirMail: "There’s a story doing the rounds that while Carolyn Bartholomew, Diana’s former flatmate, was waiting for the wedding service to start, she turned to the couple alongside her and asked how they knew Harry or Meghan.”

"'We don’t', the Clooneys answered brightly,” she went on to say.

More From Entertainment:

Jessie J’s cryptic message about ‘unhealthy’ past with Channing Tatum

Jessie J’s cryptic message about ‘unhealthy’ past with Channing Tatum
Selena Gomez warns Google CEO Sundar Pichai about misleading election ads

Selena Gomez warns Google CEO Sundar Pichai about misleading election ads
Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The White Tiger’ depicts the class struggles in India: Watch trailer

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The White Tiger’ depicts the class struggles in India: Watch trailer

Adele says she's single, shuts down romance rumours with UK rapper Skepta

Adele says she's single, shuts down romance rumours with UK rapper Skepta
Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian spark reunion buzz with recent loved-up pictures

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian spark reunion buzz with recent loved-up pictures

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski break up after two months together

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski break up after two months together
Body language expert decodes Kate Middleton's tense demeanor at Archie's christening

Body language expert decodes Kate Middleton's tense demeanor at Archie's christening
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'wonderful' speeches about US election lauded as 'civic duty'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'wonderful' speeches about US election lauded as 'civic duty'
Princess Eugenie made jaw-dropping sacrifices for Meghan Markle because of Prince Harry

Princess Eugenie made jaw-dropping sacrifices for Meghan Markle because of Prince Harry
Gwen Stefani's diamond ring cost Blake Shelton a hefty price: Find out

Gwen Stefani's diamond ring cost Blake Shelton a hefty price: Find out
Kylie Jenner admits being obsessed with having second child: 'I want more so bad'

Kylie Jenner admits being obsessed with having second child: 'I want more so bad'
'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo reveals show might end by the end of this year

'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo reveals show might end by the end of this year

Latest

view all