Thursday Oct 29 2020
Gigi Hadid says her daughter is already being spoiled as she pens note of gratitude

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

American supermodel Gigi Hadid is expressing her gratitude for the abundance of love she and her boyfriend Zayn Malik received after welcoming their first child.

The fashionista turned to her Instagram and posted a handwritten note for her friends who have showered the couple with love and gifts after they announced the new addition into their little family.

Hadid wrote: “I just want to put out there... while I have the time, that when I do thank you's on here.”

"I think of the so many generous gifts we have received that haven't gotten a public 'thanks'... I am overwhelmed with how many beautiful things this little one has already been spoiled with by people I love— and I will slowly probably share them,” she added.

"BUT thank you cards are on their way. If I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!!!” the 25-year-old said.

“So much love. So much gratitude. We are blessed. If you have sent something, even a message, thank you. I love you. x G,” she concluded. 

