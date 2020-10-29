Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Emma Roberts elated to have a baby boy: ‘Thank Goodness’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

Emma Roberts elated to have a baby boy: ‘Thank Goodness’

Emma Roberts is excited about not having to deal with arrival plans for a baby girl, since it all just gets “insane.”

The star spilled the beans on her son’s arrival plans during her interview with Glamour, and was even admitted being ‘elated’ over the entire experience.

The mother-to-be explained, "I've been trying to not buy a ton of stuff because I love shopping. All I can say is thank goodness I'm not having a girl because the clothing situation would just be insane.” As of now she is "loving tie-dye anything for the baby" and is looking forward to curating his wardrobe with unique pieces.

Emma’s cravings also appear to be growing rapidly, in the same way as her ‘obsession’ with cupcakes. She even admitted to the leading daily, "Sprinkles cupcakes have been my obsession. I love cupcakes in general, but for some reason Sprinkles during my pregnancy, during the pandemic.”

"Salt & Straw ice cream too. They have a Halloween flavor called The Great Candycopia, which — it's been a problem how much I've been eating it."

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie loses lead lawyer in bitter custody war against Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie loses lead lawyer in bitter custody war against Brad Pitt
Gigi Hadid says her daughter is already being spoiled as she pens note of gratitude

Gigi Hadid says her daughter is already being spoiled as she pens note of gratitude

'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have an exaggerated idea about their importance'

'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have an exaggerated idea about their importance'
George and Amal Clooney set the record straight about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rumour

George and Amal Clooney set the record straight about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rumour
Jessie J’s cryptic message about ‘unhealthy’ past with Channing Tatum

Jessie J’s cryptic message about ‘unhealthy’ past with Channing Tatum
Selena Gomez warns Google CEO Sundar Pichai about misleading election ads

Selena Gomez warns Google CEO Sundar Pichai about misleading election ads
Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The White Tiger’ depicts the class struggles in India: Watch trailer

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The White Tiger’ depicts the class struggles in India: Watch trailer

Adele says she's single, shuts down romance rumours with UK rapper Skepta

Adele says she's single, shuts down romance rumours with UK rapper Skepta
Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian spark reunion buzz with recent loved-up pictures

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian spark reunion buzz with recent loved-up pictures

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski break up after two months together

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski break up after two months together
Body language expert decodes Kate Middleton's tense demeanor at Archie's christening

Body language expert decodes Kate Middleton's tense demeanor at Archie's christening
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'wonderful' speeches about US election lauded as 'civic duty'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'wonderful' speeches about US election lauded as 'civic duty'

Latest

view all