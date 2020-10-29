Emma Roberts elated to have a baby boy: ‘Thank Goodness’

Emma Roberts is excited about not having to deal with arrival plans for a baby girl, since it all just gets “insane.”



The star spilled the beans on her son’s arrival plans during her interview with Glamour, and was even admitted being ‘elated’ over the entire experience.



The mother-to-be explained, "I've been trying to not buy a ton of stuff because I love shopping. All I can say is thank goodness I'm not having a girl because the clothing situation would just be insane.” As of now she is "loving tie-dye anything for the baby" and is looking forward to curating his wardrobe with unique pieces.

Emma’s cravings also appear to be growing rapidly, in the same way as her ‘obsession’ with cupcakes. She even admitted to the leading daily, "Sprinkles cupcakes have been my obsession. I love cupcakes in general, but for some reason Sprinkles during my pregnancy, during the pandemic.”

"Salt & Straw ice cream too. They have a Halloween flavor called The Great Candycopia, which — it's been a problem how much I've been eating it."