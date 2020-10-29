Taylor Swift spills the beans on her true blue breakup albums

Taylor Swift is considered the queen of breakup music, and while the singer always remains private about her own dating life, she is not afraid to bare it all when mixing lyric to note in the studio.



=Taylor opened up about these intricacies of her music catalog during her interview with Rolling Stone and Apple Music.



There she officially named the only album she would dub a ‘breakup mix’, curated specifically for the broken hearted.

She was quoted telling the leading daily, “I look back on this [Red] as my true breakup album, every other album has flickers of different things.”

“But this was an album that I wrote specifically about pure, absolute, to the core, heartbreak.”

That is not to say that Swift’s other albums never discussed the idea of a bad breakup, in fact songs like We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together build upon the premise right from the get go.







