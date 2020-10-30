Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 30 2020
Meghan Markle's dad speaks up about delay in daughter's privacy trial

Friday Oct 30, 2020

Thomas Markle Sr, father of Meghan Markle has reacted to delay in privacy trial after the Duchess of Sussex won her bid to have a privacy action against a tabloid newspaper postponed for nine months until Autumn 2021.

According to Daily Star Online, Thomas Markle says the privacy case was causing him ‘anxiety’ and he fears he could ‘die tomorrow’ after Meghan's request for delay in the trial was granted by the court.

Thomas said he wanted to get this case over with as quickly as possible due to health problems.

"None of my relatives has ever lived beyond 80 years of age. I am a realist and I could die tomorrow. The sooner this case takes place the better.”

According to Mirror UK, Mr Thomas was and is planning to travel to Britain to provide evidence in person.

Meghan Markle is suing Associated Newspapers over articles in the Mail on Sunday that included parts of a handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

Prince Harry’s wife has won her bid to have a privacy action against the tabloid newspaper postponed until next Autumn after a judge heard a confidential reason from her lawyers for seeking a delay.

