Ariana Grande releases her new album ‘Positions’ after officially endorsing Joe Biden

Friday Oct 30 2020
US singer Ariana Grande’s new album ‘Positions’, also featuring Doja Cat, the Weeknd, and Ty Dolla $ign, has been released.

The Rain on Me singer turned to Instagram and announced the release of Positions, her sixth studio album and fourth record in under three years.

Sharing her dazzling picture, Ariana wrote, “positions (the album) is out now”.

positions (the album) is out now

The singer announced Positions in mid-October and released the song’s title track with a new music video last week.

Ariana announced the release of her song hours after she officially endorsed Joe Biden in new Instagram post.

She came forth urging her fans to vote in the upcoming US election 2020.

While asking her fans about their favourite look from her new presidential song Positions, Ariana uploaded a mirror selfie and wrote, "what’s your favorite look from the positions video ? styled by @mimicuttrell lmk and vote for Biden."


