Scott Disick posts flirty photo with his ex Kourtney Kardashian who enjoys ‘best week’ of her life

Friday Oct 30 2020
Friday Oct 30, 2020

Scott Disick posts flirty photo with his ex Kourtney Kardashian as she enjoys ‘best week’ her life

Scott Disick, who recently called it quits with his girlfriend Sofia Richie, shared flirty vacation photo with his ex Kourtney Kardashian and the couple have sparked reunion speculations after the latter dubbed it ‘best week’ of her life.

Kourtney and Scott enjoyed one-on-one time during their lavish gateway for Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday last week.

Scott turned to photo-video sharing platform and posted a flirty vacation photo with mother of his three children and captioned the picture “Working on my night moves.”

Working on my night moves

In the dazzling picture, Scott can be seen with his arm wrapped around Kourtney.

Kourtney was quick to comment on Scott endearing post, with a laughing cat emoji.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also turned to Instagram and shared dazzling photos from the gateway and wrote, “my sisters birthday!!”

She further wrote, “”and the best week of my life.”

Earlier, Kourtney shared sweet selfies with Scott riding bikes during Kim's 40th birthday celebrations at a remote island in Tahiti.

Sharing one of the photos on Instagram, Kourtney wrote, "Selfie selfie."

Parents to three Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5 called it quits on their on-off relationship in 2015 but have remained close friends and co-parents ever since.

However, the couple’s fans are now urging them to rekindle their romance.

