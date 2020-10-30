Prince Harry felt he and Meghan Markle were sidelined at the final royal engagement

British tabloids continue to publish the experts from a book written by royal biographer Robert Lacey.

In the book titled "Battle of Brothers", the author writes about the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William and their wives.

According to a latest Express.co.uk report quoting the book, the Duke of Sussex was furious after learning that he and Meghan would not take part in the procession at the Commonwealth Day service.

The author explained how Harry and Meghan had been shunned from the traditional procession which sees senior royals following the Queen through the aisle of Westminster Abbey before the start of the service.



"Hours before the event was to take place, Kate and Prince William, on the other hand, were still scheduled to wait for the Queen's arrival at the Abbey and follow her to their seats rather than being quietly escorted there alone by aides," the author wrote.

He wrote: "When Harry heard that he and Meghan were to be so graphically shunted aside on this final appearance, he was furious.



William decided to change these plans and agreed on entering the Abbey with his wife shortly after Harry and Meghan.

"He and Kate would be quite happy, he declared, to skip the procession and to take their places without ceremony in the congregation alongside Harry and Uncle Edward.”

