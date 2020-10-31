Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 31 2020
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid wins hearts with her impressive move ahead of US election

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

Bella Hadid cut a casual figure as she exercised her right to vote, flashing her 'I Voted Early' sticker to motivate the citizens ahead of US election.

The gorgeous model gave Americans new hope with her stunning move as she stepped out of her NYC apartment to hit the polls on Friday.

She rocked pigtails and an all black outfit as Gigi's sister was spotted in NYC with patriotic pride, flashing an 'I Voted Early' sticker on her jeans.

Bella Hadid - who's been outspoken about US election - practiced what she advised, making sure to get in her vote before the early voting period ends on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in NYC.

Bella chose a playful hairstyle for the event. She also wore earrings and a pair of stylish small framed sunglasses.

Posting the snap to her Instagram story she wrote, 'The JOY that this just brought me.'

Earlier this week, Bella Hadid's sister Gigi also urged Americans to vote as she posed in a 'Vote' shirt. 

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt's ex Nicole Poturalski teases fans with new post

Brad Pitt's ex Nicole Poturalski teases fans with new post
Fatima Sana Shaikh exposes Bollywood as she shares a horrific incident of her life

Fatima Sana Shaikh exposes Bollywood as she shares a horrific incident of her life
Justin Bieber pays homage to 'Rocky' during a latest video shoot

Justin Bieber pays homage to 'Rocky' during a latest video shoot
Lil Wayne shocks fans after endorsing Donald Trump in US election 2020

Lil Wayne shocks fans after endorsing Donald Trump in US election 2020
Prince Philip to vote for Joe Biden if given a chance?

Prince Philip to vote for Joe Biden if given a chance?
Kourtney Kardashian might be reluctant to get back together with Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian might be reluctant to get back together with Scott Disick
Kate Middleton crippling with grief over breakdown of ties between Prince William and Harry

Kate Middleton crippling with grief over breakdown of ties between Prince William and Harry

Sarah Ferguson shuns Queen Elizabeth's special gift for daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson shuns Queen Elizabeth's special gift for daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie
Nicole Poturalski gives heartbreaking update after calling it off with Brad Pitt

Nicole Poturalski gives heartbreaking update after calling it off with Brad Pitt

Tom Hanks, Taylor Swift emerge on top in 'most trusted celebrities' list ahead of US polls

Tom Hanks, Taylor Swift emerge on top in 'most trusted celebrities' list ahead of US polls

Nick Jonas considers himself lucky for athletes bagging championships after his concerts

Nick Jonas considers himself lucky for athletes bagging championships after his concerts

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's sizzling chemistry during virtual read has Matthew McConaughey in awe

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's sizzling chemistry during virtual read has Matthew McConaughey in awe

Latest

view all