Jimmy Fallon teaches his ‘spoiled’ kids the art of 'giving' this festive season

Despite December being a month away, Jimmy Fallon has set his list of priorities straight this festive season. The TV show host intends to impart his ‘selfish’ children with lessons about the art of giving.

Fallon touched upon his new idea for the holidays during an interview with People magazine and explained how his daughters Frances Cole, 5 and a half, and Winnie Rose aged 7 are taking to these new changes.



The host began by reiterating how his daughters responded to the idea of ‘giving to others’ when they first heard it. "At first, they were a little upset. They're like, 'No, we want to keep everything.' I'm like, 'You can't. ... Trust me, if you give, you receive — you get back more than you can know.'”

“So that's what we kind of taught them. And so every [Christmas and] birthday, we do that. They pick some toys and we give them to a center by our house that takes in toys."

The young father even went on to admit, "They have too much. They definitely have more than I had when I was a kid."

During the course of his interview, Fallon even touched upon the impact of Covid-19, and how it threatens to stifle celebrations around the world. "Usually we'd have the whole family over and I think this year's different. We'll be talking to everybody and FaceTiming and whatever we can do.”

“I don't think my dad understands Zoom yet, so just FaceTime was a big leap for us. But yeah, it'll be different and tougher, but we got to do what we can to get through this."