Sunday Nov 01 2020
Meghan Markle, legal counsel confident they will defeat British tabloid in legal battle

Meghan Markle's rep says, 'We do not believe that the defense’s case has chance of succeeding'

Meghan Markle was successful in convincing the court to adjourn the hearing of her privacy case against British tabloid till fall next year.

Elle magazine approached the Duchess of Sussex's legal team and a confidential source told them that they are confident in their stance.

“We do not believe that the defense’s case has chance of succeeding, and do not believe there is a compelling reason for trial," the insider revealed.

“We are confident in our case and therefore believe it should be determined on a summary basis, and will make that case at the hearing in January,” they added.

Meanwhile, reacting to the court's adjournment decision, Meghan's father Thomas Markle said in a statement, "I am a realist and I could die tomorrow. The sooner this case takes place the better."

He added, "This case is causing me anxiety, and I want to get it over with as quickly as possible. I am 76 years old and as a result of my heart condition and surgery, I am on blood thinners, which have had an effect on my breathing."

"I am unable to walk far or up many stairs," he continued. "I can't take more than 30 or 40 steps without getting winded and needing to slow down until I have caught my breath. I have had a cold for three to four years, which is connected to my heart and lung issues. I am clinically obese, and I have gained more weight during the past months because I have been unable to leave my house to take any exercise. I am pre-diabetic."

Thomas was unable to attend Meghan's wedding to Harry in May 2018 due to health issues.

