Monday Nov 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp awaits ruling in sensational libel case over 'wife beater' claims

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 02, 2020

Johnny Depp had filed a defamation suit against Britain's The Sun newspaper's publisher

American actor Johnny Depp is getting ready to hear the ruling in his defamation suit filed against a British tabloid which which is set to be issued today. 

The judgment by high-court Justice Andrew Nicol will be filed at 10am [London time] following a three-month period of close deliberation over testimonies by former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as well as their friends and former employees.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 57, had filed a defamation suit against Britain's The Sun newspaper's publisher as well as the tabloid's editor Dan Wootton over an article that referred to him as a "wife beater."

Depp had refuted claims of being physically abusive towards his ex-wife and instead alleged her of domestic violence.

He had called the Aquaman star a 'compulsive liar' and had also claimed that photos of her with a black eye were 'fake' and were circulated just to 'smear his name'. 

