Sofia Richie attends Kendall Jenner's party to tease her ex Scott Disick?

Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie fueled reunion rumours with her ex at Kendall Jenner's party as she appeared in a black leather catwoman costume to tease him.

Scott, who ended his years long relationship with Sofia Richie in August, has always been a staple in the Kardashian clan. He was not seen in the party , but fans speculated that he was there and also met the daughter of Lionel Richie .



Sofia is still a friend to the Jenner and Kadashian family despite splitting from Scott Disick this summer. She was even seen enjoying a dance in a bathroom before heading out on the town to celebrate her friend's big day.



'Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently, and they are no longer speaking,' an insider revealed to Us Weekly.



The 22-year-old model showed off her curves in a sunning leather outfit as she partied the night away with her pals, looking sensational in a black top with a matching mask. she also rocked a pair of fingerless, elbow-length gloves.

Former couple Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian - who dated from 2006 to 2015 and have three children together - have recently been seen enjoying time with their children: Mason, 10, Penelope, eight, and Reign, five.