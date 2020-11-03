Gigi Hadid's last-minute message to fans is a reminder telling them to vote

Gigi Hadid makes it a point to remind fans to vote on Tuesday, November 3

Gigi Hadid made a last-minute post wherein she yet again used her vouce to request her fans to vote in US election 2020.

"PLEASE VOTE TOMORROW," the supermodel captioned a picture of hers on Instagram.



In the photo, Gigi can be seen wearing a beanie having 'VOTE' inscribed on it.

Dubbed as one of the most important polls in the history of America, this year's elections have Joe Biden and Donald Trump running for president.

Biden enjoys support of some of the most influential celebrities including Beyonce, Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and more.