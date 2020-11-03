Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid's last-minute message to fans is a reminder telling them to vote

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

Gigi Hadid makes it a point to remind fans to vote on Tuesday, November 3

Gigi Hadid made a last-minute post wherein she yet again used her vouce to request her fans to vote in US election 2020. 

"PLEASE VOTE TOMORROW," the supermodel captioned a picture of hers on Instagram.

In the photo, Gigi can be seen wearing a beanie having 'VOTE' inscribed on it.

View this post on Instagram

PLEASE VOTE TOMORROW

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Dubbed as one of the most important polls in the history of America, this year's elections have Joe Biden and Donald Trump running for president.

Biden enjoys support of some of the most influential celebrities including Beyonce, Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and more. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's father determined to travel to UK to testify in Duchess's privacy court case

Meghan Markle's father determined to travel to UK to testify in Duchess's privacy court case

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green's domestic feud causes rift between former spouses

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green's domestic feud causes rift between former spouses

Fragile Queen Elizabeth mourning after 'close' family member passes away

Fragile Queen Elizabeth mourning after 'close' family member passes away
Prince William slammed for keeping public in dark about coronavirus diagnosis

Prince William slammed for keeping public in dark about coronavirus diagnosis
Kendall Jenner got party attendants tested for COVID-19, clarifies Kris Jenner

Kendall Jenner got party attendants tested for COVID-19, clarifies Kris Jenner
Prince Philip reunites with Queen Elizabeth as they return to Windsor Castle together

Prince Philip reunites with Queen Elizabeth as they return to Windsor Castle together
Selena Gomez becomes second-time godmother to cousin's baby

Selena Gomez becomes second-time godmother to cousin's baby
Did Amber Heard really defecate in Johnny Depp's bed? Here's the truth

Did Amber Heard really defecate in Johnny Depp's bed? Here's the truth

Johnny Depp's career comes to an end with earthshaking ruling?

Johnny Depp's career comes to an end with earthshaking ruling?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie may bring Queen and other royals back together

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie may bring Queen and other royals back together
Kylie Jenner stings fans with her new look at Kendall's birthday party

Kylie Jenner stings fans with her new look at Kendall's birthday party
Queen Elizabeth summons Meghan Markle and Harry to join festivities: report

Queen Elizabeth summons Meghan Markle and Harry to join festivities: report

Latest

view all