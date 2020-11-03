Can't connect right now! retry
Fragile Queen Elizabeth mourning after 'close' family member passes away

Queen Elizabeth is struggling to process the pain of the loss of closed one 

Queen Elizabeth is struggling to cope up with the trauma that a death of a royal family member has caused her.

The monarch is feeling shattered and devastated after losing cousin and best friend Lady Elizabeth Shakerly, it was announced on Sunday.

She died in the early hours of Sunday with her family members standing by her.

Lady Elizabeth is survived by one daughter and two grandchildren.

She was born in royal estate, the famous Windsor Castle, in 1941 to parents, Viscount Thomas Anson and his wife, Anne Bowes-Lyon, who later became Princess Anne of Denmark.

Commonly known as Lady Elizabeth Anson, the royal shared a close bond with the Queen and responsible for organising many of her private events.

She used to move around royal family circles, as the daughter of a Danish Prince, in royal households of Norway, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Eminent events that she was responsible of arranging include Queen Elizabeth's 80th birthday party, Sting's wedding, and Margaret Thatcher's 70th birthday bash.

