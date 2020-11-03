Mark Ruffalo in awe of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's 'strongest Avenger'

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik recently broke the internet after they dropped their first family photo featuring their daughter.

And as fans finally got a glimpse of their little angel decked up for Halloween, the one person who was most excited to see their daughter in a Hulk costume was none other than Hulk actor, Mark Ruffalo himself.

Reacting to the photo on People magazine's Instagram post, the Avengers: Endgame actor dropped a heartfelt comment for the tiny superhero.

"Happy 1st Halloween to a fellow Strongest Avenger You look smashing!" wrote Ruffalo.

Last week, the fashion icon, 25, showed off her Halloween outfits and gave a glimpse of her and Zayn’s one-month-old daughter, making it their first public appearance as a family together.

The former One Direction member’s love for Harry Potter was channeled into his Halloween costume as he wore round glasses with a white shirt and a black V-neck sweater over it, paired with a green tie, indicating the house of Slytherin.

Gigi on the other hand, dropped jaws as she gave a close look at her post-baby body with an all-blue baby suit and her hair up in a ponytail.