Wednesday Nov 04 2020
Sofia Richie enjoys PDA-filled moments with Matthew Morton after split with Scott Disick

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie made her romantic side public with new beau Matthew Morton as she was seen enjoying PDA-filled moments with him during a night out on Monday.

Sofia's seemingly now in a full-blown relationship with Morton, 27, who is reportedly founder of New York and Los Angeles hotspot Cha Cha Matcha.

In Daily Mail's photos, the stunning model was seen passionately hugging her new boyfriend, who is Cha Cha Matcha founder and CEO of the Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills.

The 22-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie has been dating the son of Planet Hollywood restaurateur Peter Morton for a month after splitting from 37-year-old 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star Scott Disick in August.

Sofia Richie, in the snap, had her blonde hair pulled back with a large clip and wore a light makeup her night out with her new love and other pals.

Her new beau sported a black and off white jacket with a white shirt and dark slacks. The New York University graduate wore a black face mask.

The party took a large table that included at least four pals as Sofia was seen here saying hello to a blonde woman.

Previously, Richie and Morton appeared together at Nobu in Malibu weeks after Disick was seen there with his rumoured girlfriend Bella Banos.

