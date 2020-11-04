Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Lil Wayne dumped: Denise Bidot ditches him after Donald Trump endorsement

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

Lil Wayne dumped: Denise Bidot ditches him after Donald Trump endorsement 

Famed American rapper Lil Wayne recently came under fire after he publicly endorsed Donald Trump for president.

One the numerous people he irked with his support for the Republican presidential candidate, one was his girlfriend and model Denise Bidot.

According to reports, the model called it quits on their relationship after she found out about his support for Trump.

Fans noticed their split after Wayne and Bidot unfollowed each other from their social media, not long after the rapper’s post.

Bidot also posted some cryptic messages on her social media as she dropped a selfie and wrote, "Sometimes love just isn't enough."

Apart from that, blogger Love. B Scott also came in with claims that the two parted ways owing to Wayne’s support for Trump.

More From Entertainment:

Did Kim Kardashian vote for Kanye West? Fans in doubt after Kamala Harris nod

Did Kim Kardashian vote for Kanye West? Fans in doubt after Kamala Harris nod
Offset hands out meals to voters waiting to cast their ballots in Atlanta

Offset hands out meals to voters waiting to cast their ballots in Atlanta

Will.i.am calls Donald Trump an 'embarrassment' as he gives his take on US election

Will.i.am calls Donald Trump an 'embarrassment' as he gives his take on US election
Selena Gomez issues final voting message for Americans before polling wraps up

Selena Gomez issues final voting message for Americans before polling wraps up
Prince William blasted by Meghan Markle's supporters for pulling off 'failed PR stunt'

Prince William blasted by Meghan Markle's supporters for pulling off 'failed PR stunt'
Actor's flirtatious advances towards Kate Middleton leaves Prince William fuming

Actor's flirtatious advances towards Kate Middleton leaves Prince William fuming
Prince Harry sparks fury after his 'relentless preaching' ignites war with royal expert

Prince Harry sparks fury after his 'relentless preaching' ignites war with royal expert

Travis Scott turns off social media to put family first

Travis Scott turns off social media to put family first

Miley Cyrus shuts down rumours she unfollowed Kendall Jenner with class

Miley Cyrus shuts down rumours she unfollowed Kendall Jenner with class
Bella Hadid 'proud' of mom Yolanda Hadid for voting for the first time in US election 2020

Bella Hadid 'proud' of mom Yolanda Hadid for voting for the first time in US election 2020
US election 2020: Kanye West makes sure to cast vote - but for himself

US election 2020: Kanye West makes sure to cast vote - but for himself
Priyanka Chopra's jaw-dropping net worth is sure to leave you stunned

Priyanka Chopra's jaw-dropping net worth is sure to leave you stunned

Latest

view all