Wednesday Nov 04 2020
Selena Gomez issues final voting message for Americans before polling wraps up

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

American singer Selena Gomez has sent a final voting day message before the polling closes.

The Rare singer pleaded with her fans and followers to go out and vote for the final time before the polls close.

Turning to her social media with a video of her “begging”, Selena said to her fans: "Hey guys, I know that many of you have voted, and I’m so proud, and I’m so happy that you did, but there is plenty of other people who haven’t, and I think they don’t plan to.”

"So please use mail-in ballot. Please vote in person at this point if you can, especially in my home town like Texas, and Pennsylvania and Florida. Your voice matters so much,” she went on to say.

She went on to note that there is tiny margin left "so you have to understand that your voice does matter, and it’s so important and I’m just so thankful that you guys are listening, and I hope that you can get out there and do everything that you can. Please, please vote in person."

