Chrissy Teigen refuses to ‘shower off’ her hug from Kamala Harris

Chrissy Teigen had her very own star-struck moment while promoting Joe Biden’s presidential campaign in Philadelphia and the world is gushing over her adorably flustered speech.

This outing is the very first public appearance Teigen and John Legend have made since they lost baby Jack, and according to the model herself, it is a moment she refuses to “shower off.”

Teigen shared the soulful moment over on Twitter by writing, “Heading home from the Philly rally. Not showering off my Kamala hug. I’m not even sure if we hugged honestly I was very in awe but not showering either way. Anyone else’s entire body also hurt?? I’m so nervous”

Meeting Kamala effected Teigen so much that she ended up completely dazed, barely able to “muster 'hi everyone!' during her segment. To the point where Teigen was forced to admit, "That’s all I could do."

In light of it all though, Teigen made sure to conclude her little caption by showcasing her gratitude towards the opportunity itself. For it was "An honor to be in Philly to support Kamala and Joe.”



