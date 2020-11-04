Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Ireland Baldwin bashes Trump supporters: ‘you're not a man’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

Ireland Baldwin bashes Trump supporters: ‘you're not a man’

Ireland Baldwin recently came forward to showcase, both her displeasure as well as, disgust with 'men' who claim to be fathers and brothers, yet vote for a man who has been caught making snide inappropriate comments about women, right from the don of his youth.

She shared her candid thought over on Instagram and captioned her post with the words, "You are not a man if you vote for Trump. You don’t understand and respect women if you vote for this man.”

The model’s caption further pointed out the hypocrisy of anyone who considers themselves a father or a brother, and yet punches in Trump’s name on their ballots.

She claimed, “You are not a father. You are not a friend. As for the ladies, you do not respect yourselves. You are not a woman for women.”

Bladwin concluded her candid jibe by explaining, “And if you have a hard time wrapping your head around this, IMAGINE a man talking about your girlfriend, your wife, your DAUGHTER like this. It’s repulsive, it is un-Christian, it is disgraceful. #bidenharris2020.”

The post with which the caption was uploaded contained a collage of women in different poses, all with handwritten quotes uttered by the current president, back when he solely managed his Trump empire.

More From Entertainment:

Anti-Trump protesters roar Demi Lovato’s ‘Commander In Chief’ outside White House

Anti-Trump protesters roar Demi Lovato’s ‘Commander In Chief’ outside White House
Kendall Jenner stuns in birthday pictures with Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner stuns in birthday pictures with Hailey Bieber

John Legend intends to keep kids ‘very involved’ in the government

John Legend intends to keep kids ‘very involved’ in the government
Chrissy Teigen refuses to ‘shower off’ her hug from Kamala Harris

Chrissy Teigen refuses to ‘shower off’ her hug from Kamala Harris
Meghan Markle, Harry asked to leave US if Trump wins election: 'Keep your promise'

Meghan Markle, Harry asked to leave US if Trump wins election: 'Keep your promise'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle defend their 'interference' in US election

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle defend their 'interference' in US election

Megan Fox's outburst at ex Brian Austin Green was a long time coming

Megan Fox's outburst at ex Brian Austin Green was a long time coming
Taylor Swift urges fans to ‘make your vote count’ in last ditch plea effort

Taylor Swift urges fans to ‘make your vote count’ in last ditch plea effort
Cardi B struggles to keep calm as she sees the 'states turning red'

Cardi B struggles to keep calm as she sees the 'states turning red'
Cher plans to ‘jump all over’ if Joe Biden wins the 2020 US election

Cher plans to ‘jump all over’ if Joe Biden wins the 2020 US election
Princess Diana's brother orders BBC inquiry into infamous Panorama interview

Princess Diana's brother orders BBC inquiry into infamous Panorama interview
India's 'Sayonee' remake with Arijit Singh has Pakistani music lovers outraged!

India's 'Sayonee' remake with Arijit Singh has Pakistani music lovers outraged!

Latest

view all