Ireland Baldwin bashes Trump supporters: ‘you're not a man’

Ireland Baldwin recently came forward to showcase, both her displeasure as well as, disgust with 'men' who claim to be fathers and brothers, yet vote for a man who has been caught making snide inappropriate comments about women, right from the don of his youth.

She shared her candid thought over on Instagram and captioned her post with the words, "You are not a man if you vote for Trump. You don’t understand and respect women if you vote for this man.”

The model’s caption further pointed out the hypocrisy of anyone who considers themselves a father or a brother, and yet punches in Trump’s name on their ballots.

She claimed, “You are not a father. You are not a friend. As for the ladies, you do not respect yourselves. You are not a woman for women.”

Bladwin concluded her candid jibe by explaining, “And if you have a hard time wrapping your head around this, IMAGINE a man talking about your girlfriend, your wife, your DAUGHTER like this. It’s repulsive, it is un-Christian, it is disgraceful. #bidenharris2020.”

The post with which the caption was uploaded contained a collage of women in different poses, all with handwritten quotes uttered by the current president, back when he solely managed his Trump empire.