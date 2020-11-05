Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle felt British people 'never understood her': report

Meghan Markle felt British people ‘never understood her’: report

Meghan Markle always felt a looming sense of pressure and isolation during her time in the royal family and reportedly felt like she was always ‘misunderstood’ by the British public.

Royal expert recently touched on Meghan’s reported feelings during her interview with Fox News and during the course of her interview, she also noted a few similarities that existed between Megxit and the royal abdication of 1936.

At the time Seward told the leading daily, "It was a very similar scenario, although in a totally different era. Meghan is a divorcee, which of course we are still a little old fashioned about in England. She’s American and Harry seemingly gave up everything for her. So there is a real similarity."

Other noticble similarities included climate and culture. "Wallis hated England. She hated the climate and felt people didn’t understand her or her sense of humour. In the case of Meghan, I think she very much felt that the British people didn’t understand her or particularly liked her.”

As a result of that, “I don’t think she was a great fan of England either. Her home is California and that’s where her heart is.”

