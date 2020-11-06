Can't connect right now! retry
Hailey Bieber reacts to pregnancy rumours

Friday Nov 06, 2020

Hailey Bieber on Thursday called out Us Weekly for writing she said false stories about her pregnancy.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the wife of Justin Bieber denied that she is pregnant and urged the publication to focus on "what is important aka The Election".

"Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story @USWEEKLY. I'M NOT PREGNANT [sic]", wrote the model who married Canadian singer Justin Bieber in 2018.

"So please stop writing false stories from your 'sources' and focus on what's important aka election," she added.


