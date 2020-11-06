Prince William and Kate Middleton not allowed to sign autographs

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are required to follow a royal protocol under which they are not allowed to sign autographs for their fans due to security reasons.

A report in the UK's Daily Express said Prince William and his wife often stop to exchange a few words with their fans during their visits and engagements.

The publication said that the protocol is not confined to Kate and William only as several other senior members of the royal family including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also avoid signing autographs.

The report then goes on to explain how Meghan-- who used to give autographs as a famous actress--Prince Charles and other royal family members abide by the regulation.

"Prince Charles has a go-to answer which helps him politely turn down a fan's request. Whenever asked for an autograph, he says: "Sorry, they don't allow me to do that," Express.co.uk reported.