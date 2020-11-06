Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince William and Kate Middleton not allowed to sign autographs

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 06, 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are required to follow a royal protocol under which they are not allowed to sign autographs for their fans due to security reasons.

A report in the UK's Daily Express said Prince William and his wife often stop to exchange a few words with their fans during their visits and engagements.

The publication said that the protocol is not confined to Kate and William only as several other senior members of the royal family including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also avoid signing autographs.

The report then goes on to explain how Meghan-- who used to give autographs as a famous actress--Prince Charles and other royal family members abide by the regulation.

"Prince Charles has a go-to answer which helps him politely turn down a fan's request. Whenever asked for an autograph, he says: "Sorry, they don't allow me to do that," Express.co.uk reported.

  

More From Entertainment:

Miley Cyrus refuses to ‘cry too long’ over traumas: ‘I heal with movement'

Miley Cyrus refuses to ‘cry too long’ over traumas: ‘I heal with movement'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no longer selling, says royal magazine editor

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no longer selling, says royal magazine editor

Ricky Gervais criticises Tom Hanks over Golden Globes speech reaction

Ricky Gervais criticises Tom Hanks over Golden Globes speech reaction
Brie Larson admits ‘being comfortable with myself’ was hard

Brie Larson admits ‘being comfortable with myself’ was hard
Gal Gadot's 'Death on the Nile' taken off the holiday movie calendar

Gal Gadot's 'Death on the Nile' taken off the holiday movie calendar

Hailey Bieber reacts to pregnancy rumours

Hailey Bieber reacts to pregnancy rumours

When Priyanka Chopra ran into a major wardrobe malfunction during Miss India contest

When Priyanka Chopra ran into a major wardrobe malfunction during Miss India contest

Princess Eugenie to pay Prince Harry a tribute by naming first baby after him?

Princess Eugenie to pay Prince Harry a tribute by naming first baby after him?
Prince William recalls horrible experience of living together with Prince Harry

Prince William recalls horrible experience of living together with Prince Harry
Princess Diana's 'graphic' eating disorder in 'The Crown' gets flagged by Netflix

Princess Diana's 'graphic' eating disorder in 'The Crown' gets flagged by Netflix
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's stunning throwback photo winning hearts

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's stunning throwback photo winning hearts

Brad Pitt determined to make amends with Angelina Jolie after breaking Nicole Poturalski's heart?

Brad Pitt determined to make amends with Angelina Jolie after breaking Nicole Poturalski's heart?

Latest

view all