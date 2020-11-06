Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 06 2020
Web Desk

Lori Loughlin is a complete ‘wreck’ during prison sentence

Web Desk

Friday Nov 06, 2020

Despite being handed a short prison term sentence, for her part in a college admission’s scam, Lori Loughlin has been struggling to cope, and according to reports she has become a total ‘wreck’ behind bars.

An insider touched upon the state of Loughlin’s mental health and was quoted telling Us Weekly, "Lori really went into prison strong, she had her faith and the support of her family, but the first few days and road ahead are daunting.”

"Lori tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fear,” the source later added.

The insider concluded their statement by explaining how, "It’s only two months but she’s dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged."

