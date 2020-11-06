'Ertugrul' actor wants fans to send donations to war victims in Syria, Yemen

Celal Al on Thursday celebrated his birthday, with fans from across the world sending love and prayers to the "Dirilis:Ertugrul" actor.

On his birthday, the actor used his Instagram account to make an appeal for donations for the victims of wars in Yemen, Syria and Palestine.

He said "my brothers and sisters who want to celebrate my birthday can congratulate me" by sending donations to "our brothers and sisters in Palestine".

In another messages, Celal asked his fans to send donations for the people affected by wars in Yemen and Syria.









Celal rose to fame for his role as Abdul Rehman Alp in "Dirilis: Ertugrul". He reprised his role in "Kurulus:Osman", the sequel to Ertugrul.