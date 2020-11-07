Can't connect right now! retry
'Supergirl' Melissa Benoist, other celebrities praise Stacey Abrams

As Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden  took a narrow lead in Georgia, celebrities, activists and voters took to social media to praise Stacey Abrams for her efforts in the run up to the election.

They credited Abrams for building a network of organizations that highlighted voter suppression and inspired an estimated 800,000 new voter registrations, according to New York Times.

"It was Ms. Abrams who was celebrated, a sign of her remarkable ascent as a power broker since her failed bid for governor of that state two years ago," the newspaper wrote.

Superwoman actress Melissa Benoist was among thousands of people who paid tribute to Stacey.

Taking to her Insta stories, she re-shared a post praising the politician. 

"THANK YOU! Your leadership has been as tremendous as your work ethics," read the post.


