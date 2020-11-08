Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 08 2020
Kamala for VP: Michele Obama, Malala Yousafzai and others react as Harris makes history

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

'Madam Vice President' is no longer a fictional character, say stars on Kamala Harris' grounbreaking win

Eminent luminaries from around the world are coming together to congratulate Kamala Harris's incredible feat of becoming the first female Vice President of the United States of America. 

Amongst them are Lady Gaga, Michele Obama and Malala Yousafzai who outpoured joy on Harris's historic win.

Here's what they had to say:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: "Madam Vice President" is no longer a fictional character... Democracy endures. Congratulations to our President-Elect @JoeBiden and our first female Vice-President-Elect @KamalaHarris. Mr. President-Elect, enjoy your ice cream today. Would you like some cake to go with it?"

Malala Yousafzai: "Congratulations Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris!"

Lady Gaga: "@JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. Nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House."

Michele Obama:"I'm beyond thrilled that my friend @JoeBiden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it."

I’m beyond thrilled that my friend Joe Biden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, Kamala Harris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it. Thank you to all of you who poured every ounce of your hope and determination into this democracy over these past four years, registering voters, getting them to the polls, keeping folks informed. More votes were cast in this election than ever before. It’s because of you. And after we celebrate — and we should all take a moment to exhale after everything we’ve been through — let’s remember that this is just a beginning. It’s a first step. Voting in one election isn’t a magic wand, and neither is winning one. Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division. We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us. But we’ve also got to recognize that the path to progress will always be uphill. We’ll always have to scrape and crawl up toward that mountaintop. And two years from now, four years from now, there will once again be no margin for error. We see now the reality that we can’t take even the tiniest part of our democracy for granted. Every single vote must count — and every single one of us must vote. And as a country, we should be making it easier, not harder to cast a ballot. So it’s up to us to stay engaged and informed, to keep speaking out and marching on. We’ve got to vote in even greater numbers in the upcoming Senate runoffs in Georgia — and every state and local election going forward. We’ve got to promise each other that our focus in this election won’t be an anomaly, but the rule. That’s how we can not only feel this way right now, but in the months and years ahead. It’s the only way we’ll build a nation worthy of our children. My warmest congratulations again to Joe and Jill, Kamala and Doug — and each of you who stepped up when your country needed you.

Porsha Williams: "It's [sic] new day!!!!!! Let's go @kamalaharris !! Let's keep this same energy for our Senate Race Runoffs!!! Let's get #Warnock & #Ossoff in office this January."

Harris is also the first Black person and South Asian American to become the Vice President in US history.

