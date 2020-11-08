Kamala for VP: Michele Obama, Malala Yousafzai and others react as Harris makes history

'Madam Vice President' is no longer a fictional character, say stars on Kamala Harris' grounbreaking win

Eminent luminaries from around the world are coming together to congratulate Kamala Harris's incredible feat of becoming the first female Vice President of the United States of America.



Amongst them are Lady Gaga, Michele Obama and Malala Yousafzai who outpoured joy on Harris's historic win.



Here's what they had to say:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: "Madam Vice President" is no longer a fictional character... Democracy endures. Congratulations to our President-Elect @JoeBiden and our first female Vice-President-Elect @KamalaHarris. Mr. President-Elect, enjoy your ice cream today. Would you like some cake to go with it?"

Malala Yousafzai: "Congratulations Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris!"

Lady Gaga: "@JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. Nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House."



Michele Obama:"I'm beyond thrilled that my friend @JoeBiden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it."

Porsha Williams: "It's [sic] new day!!!!!! Let's go @kamalaharris !! Let's keep this same energy for our Senate Race Runoffs!!! Let's get #Warnock & #Ossoff in office this January."



Harris is also the first Black person and South Asian American to become the Vice President in US history.