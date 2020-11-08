Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 08 2020
Jennifer Lawrence runs through the streets to celebrate Biden-Harris win

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

Jennifer Lawrence posted a video of herself having a solo celebration after Biden's win

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence was on cloud nine after finding out Joe Biden had become the 46th president of the United States.

Turning to her official Twitter account, the Hunger Games actor showed her fans and followers just how elated she was about Donald Trump’s presidency coming to an end.

The Academy Award-winning actor posted a video of herself having a solo celebration after finding out the election results.

Lawrence ran through the streets of Boston wearing pink pajama pants and grey sweatshirt with black sneakers and a mask as she screamed and jumped all around with merriment.

"Had no choice but to throw a party for 1,” she wrote and added the hashtag: “come on Boston lets party.”

On Saturday, Hollywood erupted with joy after Biden secured 284 electoral votes with Trump’s 214.

Last month, the Joy star had endorsed Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris as she said in an interview with V Magazine: "I'm voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this year because Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America.”

"He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being,” she said.

