Monday Nov 09 2020
Gigi Hadid shares endearing photo with her daughter while carrying out mom duties

Monday Nov 09, 2020

Gigi Hadid shared a photo of her cuddling with her and Zayn Malik’s daughter

Gigi Hadid left fans elated after she shared an exclusive look inside her mom duties while her little bundle of joy cuddled her. 

Turning to her Instagram, the fashion icon, 25, shared a photo of her cuddling with her and Zayn Malik’s daughter as she tried to make her burp.

“She burps sunshine,” wrote Gigi alongside the endearing photo.

Zayn and Gigi’s little angel could be seen donning a white top, jeggings along with mustard socks.

Last month, the couple shared a glimpse of their daughter with the world in their first ever family picture taken on Halloween as the family was dressed in costumes. 

