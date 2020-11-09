Eva Longoria accused of being 'anti-Black' after recent controversial statement

Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood star Eva Longoria has drawn flak after her recent remarks that were said to have offended the African American community.

During an interview on MSNCB with host Ari Melber, the Desperate Housewives star, 45, claimed that Latina women are to be hailed for the win of president-elect Joe Biden in the US election.

“That spirit and perseverance that Latinas use in their daily life, the struggle to pay their bills and the struggle to show up to their jobs...that’s the same perseverance and spirit they used to show up to the polls,” she said.

A Twitter user was quick to fight back as they wrote: "'Women of color showed up in big ways. Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done but Latina women are the real heroines here.' – Eva Longoria, what?"

Another user said: "This is not okay Eva Longoria. Saying Black and Latina women as if they are two separate categories is the erasure of Afro-Latinas. Saying yeah Black women did a lot BUT Latinas are the REAL heroes is both wrong and foul. And a lot of our folks went for 45. We need to deal with that.”

"Black women have always been the backbone of the Dem Party. Even when the party doesn’t deserve our efforts & labor. What Eva Longoria said about Black women diminishes Black women’s efforts & also erases Afro-Latinas. And Real "heroines" where? Black women showed up and out AGAIN," another user chimed in.  

