Tom Parker gets emotional after son's birth during his fight against cancer

Famed British singer Tom Parker and wife Kelsey Hardwick were recently blessed with a baby boy, only weeks after he found out about his cancer diagnosis.

Opening up about his newborn son and how he embraced fatherhood in the midst of his battle against cancer, The Wanted member, 32, said that he lost control of his emotions.

Talking to OK! UK, Parker said: “It was so nice. I cried my eyes out!”

Hardwick agreed with her husband and said the birth of their son was highly emotional for them.

“Tom’s emotional anyway, and I’m the harder one…But I was so overwhelmed when he was born, because it happened so quickly,” she said.

“When the baby’s on you, you’re like, ‘I can’t believe it!’ We were all crying,” she added.

“[Bohdi is] so chilled. He’s so different to Aurelia – she was always very active,” Parker said.

Explaining the name of their son, Hardwick said it “means enlightenment, so it just goes perfectly with our situation right now. He’s the light at the end of our tunnel.”

Back in October, Parker disclosed his diagnosis publicly, saying he had a stage 4 glioblastoma which was “terminal.”