Mike Tyson once interviewed a serial killer ‘unintentionally’: ‘I’m glad he liked me though’

Tuesday Nov 10 2020
Mike Tyson narrowingly escaped death at the hands of a well-known serial killer, all because of his status as a celebrity.

The interview where it all occurred was conducted back in 2017, alongside DJ Whoo Kid. The interview at the time was a promotional stunt set up to increase viewership for one of Tyson's upcoming fights. It was only later that the actor realized one of his many interviews were with the wrong guy. 

Shortly after his interviews went live at the time, he began getting followed by a swarm of FBI agents. In his oblivious state of mind however, Tyson worried whether he had done something illegal the night before, but later the truth came to light.

“I did a interview with this guy … like I’m doing a interview with this guy right now. And so when he’s not interviewing, this guy goes out shooting people. And so, all the FBI—FBI surrounded my whole gym, and I went out that night, so I’m saying, ‘Did I grab somebody’s ass or something?’ All the cops were around. I said ‘Nah, if I grab somebody’s ass, the FBI wouldn’t be here, right?’

According to ABC News, the killer was Phoenix-based gunman Dale Hausner, a man responsible for numerous drive-by shootings of pedestrians, cyclists, horses and even dogs.

When the authorities later explained the dangers of the past encounter, he was left shell-shocked, “… They showed me the picture of me and him, I was on [his website] and we were shaking hands, and I said, ‘If I did anything or said anything—because you know I promoted my fights and I gotta talk tough—if I offended him, I’m sorry.’"

"And the cop looked at me, ‘No Mr. Tyson, he likes you, he didn’t like the 15 people he shot and the nine that he killed. I said, ‘I’m so glad he liked me.’”

