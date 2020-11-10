Experts accuse Princess Diana of being 'not terribly bright': report

Princess Diana has been dubbed flickering lightbulb and someone “not terribly bright”, simply because she joined the royal fold when she was barely 19 years of age.

However, the expert, Mr. Bedell Smith does believe the princess had another thing going that helped her adjust into royal life down the road.

Mr. Bedell touched on this intellectual wattage during his interview Vanity Fair and was even quoted saying how when the princess was married, “Diana was 19 or 20 years old and suffering from serious emotional difficulties.”

“She was insecure, but because of her heritage—she had, in some ways, a superior background to the royal family—she had this kind of confidence and willingness to flout the rules, which she did by coming to dinner with her earphones in. She had never worked really… She was not terribly bright.”

The one thing Mr Bedell thinks Princess Diana did poses, was ‘cunningness’. “She could be cunning, and she learned how to use those particular talents as she went along.”

“When she first started out, though, she wasn’t interested in reading briefing papers. She didn’t want to do anything, really. And it was only over time that she began to acquire patronages and causes.”