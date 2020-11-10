Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Experts accuse Princess Diana of being 'not terribly bright': report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

Experts accuse Princess Diana of being 'not terribly bright': report

Princess Diana has been dubbed flickering lightbulb and someone “not terribly bright”, simply because she joined the royal fold when she was barely 19 years of age.

However, the expert, Mr. Bedell Smith does believe the princess had another thing going that helped her adjust into royal life down the road.

Mr. Bedell touched on this intellectual wattage during his interview Vanity Fair and was even quoted saying how when the princess was married, “Diana was 19 or 20 years old and suffering from serious emotional difficulties.”

“She was insecure, but because of her heritage—she had, in some ways, a superior background to the royal family—she had this kind of confidence and willingness to flout the rules, which she did by coming to dinner with her earphones in. She had never worked really… She was not terribly bright.”

The one thing Mr Bedell thinks Princess Diana did poses, was ‘cunningness’. “She could be cunning, and she learned how to use those particular talents as she went along.”

“When she first started out, though, she wasn’t interested in reading briefing papers. She didn’t want to do anything, really. And it was only over time that she began to acquire patronages and causes.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth nearly divorced Prince Philip ’63 times’: report

Queen Elizabeth nearly divorced Prince Philip ’63 times’: report
Buckingham Palace intruder claims ‘The Crown’ used ‘a lot of artistic license'

Buckingham Palace intruder claims ‘The Crown’ used ‘a lot of artistic license'
Mike Tyson once interviewed a serial killer ‘unintentionally’: ‘I’m glad he liked me though’

Mike Tyson once interviewed a serial killer ‘unintentionally’: ‘I’m glad he liked me though’
Adele stealthily ‘returns to London’ to work on new music: source

Adele stealthily ‘returns to London’ to work on new music: source
Johnny Depp to be paid complete salary even after exiting 'Fantastic Beasts'

Johnny Depp to be paid complete salary even after exiting 'Fantastic Beasts'

Chrissy Teigen celebrates Luna’s ‘empathetic’ kindness towards late brother Jack

Chrissy Teigen celebrates Luna’s ‘empathetic’ kindness towards late brother Jack
Man who barged into Queen Elizabeth's bedroom has no regrets

Man who barged into Queen Elizabeth's bedroom has no regrets
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle staged photos to push Queen ‘away from front pages’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle staged photos to push Queen ‘away from front pages’
Eva Longoria issues apology after hurting sentiments of African American fans

Eva Longoria issues apology after hurting sentiments of African American fans
Keegan-Michael Key gushes over ‘absolutely historic’ Netflix casting

Keegan-Michael Key gushes over ‘absolutely historic’ Netflix casting
Prince William's COVID-19 diagnosis left Prince Harry 'worried' about his family

Prince William's COVID-19 diagnosis left Prince Harry 'worried' about his family
Brian Austin Green tried to pacify situation after Megan Fox lashed out

Brian Austin Green tried to pacify situation after Megan Fox lashed out

Latest

view all