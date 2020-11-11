Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston celebrates birthday of her longtime stylist fellow

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Brad Pitt's ex-wife Jennifer Aniston celebrated her longtime friend and stylist Chris McMillan' birthday, who created her iconic Rachel hair style.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared throwback picture, showing herself alongside the hair stylist with her hair teased up high.

The snap appears to be a throwback from Aniston's Friends days, taken in her dressing room with McMillan.

Aniston captioned the post: "Happy Birthday, Chrissy" alongside a recent photograph of the duo, adding : "We've come a long way, baby"

The actress , who trusts her glam squad the most, virtually celebrated her good friend and hairstylist's birthday, sharing a glamorous selfie of the pair posing inside the star's home. "I love you Chris," she wrote in the caption.

In the image, Jennifer's hair had been styled in her trademark sleek 'do, and she looked stunning with natural makeup and a bold pink lipstick.

Brad Pitt's ex reunited with them in September when she hosted the socially-distanced Emmy Awards with Jimmy Fallon at the Staples Center in LA.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian's new photo will make you love her even more

Kim Kardashian's new photo will make you love her even more
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle react to criticism over alleged Remembrance photo shoot

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle react to criticism over alleged Remembrance photo shoot
Meghan Markle was a 'serious person' before meeting Prince Harry, claims royal expert

Meghan Markle was a 'serious person' before meeting Prince Harry, claims royal expert
Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal go for a bike ride in Islamabad's 'winter sun'

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal go for a bike ride in Islamabad's 'winter sun'
Sharon Osbourne feels Amber Heard ‘gave as good as she got' to Johnny Depp

Sharon Osbourne feels Amber Heard ‘gave as good as she got' to Johnny Depp
Prince Harry’s royal snub threatens an even ‘worse’ rift than assumed: report

Prince Harry’s royal snub threatens an even ‘worse’ rift than assumed: report
Experts accuse Princess Diana of being 'not terribly bright': report

Experts accuse Princess Diana of being 'not terribly bright': report
Queen Elizabeth nearly divorced Prince Philip ’63 times’: report

Queen Elizabeth nearly divorced Prince Philip ’63 times’: report
Buckingham Palace intruder claims ‘The Crown’ uses ‘a lot of artistic license'

Buckingham Palace intruder claims ‘The Crown’ uses ‘a lot of artistic license'
Mike Tyson once interviewed a serial killer ‘unintentionally’: ‘I’m glad he liked me though’

Mike Tyson once interviewed a serial killer ‘unintentionally’: ‘I’m glad he liked me though’
Adele stealthily ‘returns to London’ to work on new music: source

Adele stealthily ‘returns to London’ to work on new music: source
Johnny Depp to be paid complete salary even after exiting 'Fantastic Beasts'

Johnny Depp to be paid complete salary even after exiting 'Fantastic Beasts'

Latest

view all