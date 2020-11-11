Jennifer Aniston celebrates birthday of her longtime stylist fellow

Brad Pitt's ex-wife Jennifer Aniston celebrated her longtime friend and stylist Chris McMillan' birthday, who created her iconic Rachel hair style.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared throwback picture, showing herself alongside the hair stylist with her hair teased up high.



The snap appears to be a throwback from Aniston's Friends days, taken in her dressing room with McMillan.



Aniston captioned the post: "Happy Birthday, Chrissy" alongside a recent photograph of the duo, adding : "We've come a long way, baby"

The actress , who trusts her glam squad the most, virtually celebrated her good friend and hairstylist's birthday, sharing a glamorous selfie of the pair posing inside the star's home. "I love you Chris," she wrote in the caption.

In the image, Jennifer's hair had been styled in her trademark sleek 'do, and she looked stunning with natural makeup and a bold pink lipstick.

Brad Pitt's ex reunited with them in September when she hosted the socially-distanced Emmy Awards with Jimmy Fallon at the Staples Center in LA.